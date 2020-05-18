By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Good Monday morning! It’s a cool and breezy start to the day with temps pretty close to 50 under partly clear skies. Expect clouds to win out over sunshine through the day. It’ll be another pleasant day with temps reaching the upper 60s this afternoon, along with a very slight rain chance but most folks will stay dry.
Tomorrow is shaping up to be a similar day in terms of cloudiness and rain risks, but with noticeably cooler temps only near 60. You may notice some breezy conditions and rough waves at the coasts – this is due to distant Tropical Storm “Arthur.” This first named storm of the year will stay safely to our south.
Rain chances increase heading into the end of the week, but so do the temps with highs in the mid and upper 70s as we enter the holiday weekend!