NEW YORK(CBSNewYork) — New York City health officials are expanding the list of symptoms that parents should be on the lookout for when it comes to a rare illness that’s affecting children.
Mayor Bill de Blasio says the city is following the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
As such, his team will now call the illness “multi-system inflammatory syndrome in children,” or “MIS-C.” Previously, they called it “pediatric multi-system inflammatory syndrome,” or “PMIS.”
Symptoms include persistent fever, irritability or sluggishness, abdominal pain, diarrhea, vomiting, rash, conjunctivitis (red or pink eyes), enlarged lymph node “glands” on one side of neck, red cracked lips or red tongue or swollen hands and feet.
The CDC has now confirmed the illness is linked to the coronavirus pandemic.
“Everything else we do to fight the coronavirus, we need to do to fight MIS-C. So that means the hygiene, the washing hands, the hand sanitizer, the coughing into your elbow when you cough or sneeze – all the basics – using the face coverings, staying home to the maximum extent possible, social distancing,” the mayor said Monday. “All of this helps make sure our children are not exposed to this disease.”
De Blasio said under the previous guidelines, the city had 145 cases, including one death.
Of those cases, 67 tested positive for COVID-19 or had antibodies.
The numbers are expected to increase under the new definition.