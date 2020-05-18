Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – An Ohio-based company is recalling semi-sweet chocolate sold through the Wegmans’ grocery store chain due to milk not being listed on the product’s labeling.
The product was sold within New Jersey, New York, Maryland, Massachusetts, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Virginia.
The retail unit is a plastic tub with a tamper-evident seal and pre-printed label, branded as WEGMANS SEMI-SWEET CHOCOLATE NONPAREILS, 18.5OZ (1LB 2.5OZ) 524g UPC: 77890-49787. Best by dates: 12/18/20 and 12/28/20.
The recall was issued by manufacturer Mellace Family Brands California Inc. (Johnvince Foods), based in Warren, Ohio.
Customers may return the product to the Wegmans Service Desk for a full refund or contact Wegmans Food Markets at 1-855-934-3663 Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. ET, or Saturday and Sunday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.