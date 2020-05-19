



Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday total hospitalizations, intubations and number of new coronavirus cases are all down.

“We are basically back to where we started before this tragedy descended upon us,” Cuomo said.

Cuomo touted the progress battling the disease on Long Island, saying that the region had previously been losing about 100 people per day to the disease and is now losing around 13.

“We saved many, many lives,” Cuomo said.

Cuomo said the state was looking at a pilot program to allow visitors to return to hospitals, with the right precautions.

“It is terrible to have someone in the hospital and then that person is isolated, not being able to see their family and friends,” Cuomo said.

Cuomo said the state was also looking at additional reopenings, including sports.

“I’m very aggressive on encouraging sports teams to start and to operate without fans,” Cuomo said. “To the extent they can start, I encourage them to start.”

Cuomo said that the state will work with teams to develop strategies.

“New York will be a full partner. Anything we can do to make it happen and make it happen safely, we will,” he said.

Cuomo again called on the federal government to require corporations that are receiving bailout money to not fire employees. He further called on Washington to pass a bill that will help state and local governments who’ve had their budgets blown out by the pandemic.

“Show the same consideration for the workers that you showed for the corporations,” Cuomo said.

Cuomo said he suspects the amount of MISC cases – Multi-System Inflammatory Syndrome in Children – that have been reported is just the “tip of the iceberg.” The state has recorded 137 confirmed cases.