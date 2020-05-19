



Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday that New York City Public Schools will be conducting summer school through remote learning.

“For so many kids, this summer will be a chance to keep learning either because they need a little extra learning, a little extra time, or because it’s something they want to keep building up their academic strength,” de Blasio said.

The mayor said 177,700 students have enrolled in summer learning programs. That includes 67,000 3rd-8th graders, 83,000 9th-12th graders, and 27,700 special education students.

“It’s going to be a huge effort, an unprecedented effort,” the mayor said. “The greatest challenge I’d say this school system has ever faced.”

WATCH: Mayor Bill de Blasio Gives Daily Coronavirus Briefing

“Learning will take place remotely,” Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza said.

For students in grades 3-8, summer learning will take place four days a week for a total of six weeks.

“Teachers will communicate with families whether their student is required to participate in summer learning in order to be promoted in August or recommended to participate to ensure they’ve achieved mastery of the standards,” Carranza said.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Students will also check in with guidance counselors.

For grades 9-12, the schedule will be five days a week for six weeks. Students will have up to five hours of instruction daily and occasional check ins with staff.

For students with disabilities, students will have five days a week for six weeks. There will also be check ins with staff.

WEB EXTRA: See the mayor’s presentation slides (.pdf)

The mayor said 284,000 iPads have been delivered to students.

“The goal is to give every student the ability to learn,” he said.

The mayor said it is “too early to predict” what will happen in the fall, but the “number one factor” is safety.

CORONAVIRUS: NY Health Dept. | NY Call 1-(888)-364-3065 | NYC Health Dept. | NYC Call 311, Text COVID to 692692 | NJ COVID-19 Info Hub | NJ Call 1-(800)-222-1222 or 211, Text NJCOVID to 898211 | CT Health Dept. | CT Call 211 | Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Multi-System Inflammatory Syndrome in Children – or MISC – cases are continuing to rise. There are now 147 cases in New York City, with 69 of the cases testing positive for COVID-19 or having antibodies.

The mayor said the blood supply in the city has gotten much lower than officials could’ve imagined, and urged more New Yorkers to come forward to donate blood. Anyone interested in making a blood donation can do so by CLICKING HERE or calling 1 (800) 933-2566.

The mayor said 270 New York City employees have lost their lives due to the disease. De Blasio said he wants the state to give those families line of duty benefits.

“They need to know their futures will be secure,” he said.

The daily indicators: