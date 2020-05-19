Coronavirus UpdateWhat Does Being A Contact Tracer Entail? CBS2 Gets Information From Those In The Know
We’re looking at a partly to mostly sunny day around the area. It will be blustery, as well, with gusts peaking at 35-40 mph. As far as temperature go, it will only be slightly cooler than yesterday with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Tonight will be partly cloudy overall. Temps will dip to around 50 by daybreak.

Tomorrow will be another mostly sunny day and it won’t be quite as windy. Expect highs in the mid 60s.

As for Thursday, it will be another mostly sunny day with highs in the 60s.

