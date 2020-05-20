



— Many business owners in New Jersey are frustrated that they still haven’t been given the green light to open.

On Tuesday, an arrest was made and citations were issued at a gym that violated state orders for a second straight day.

A member of Atilis Gym in Bellmawr was taken into custody after witnesses said he refused to give officers his name.

Other gym members were given citations as a crowd of protesters called for all small businesses to reopen.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

The gym’s co-owners, Frank Trumbetti and Ian Smith, received their second summons and could be arrested if they continue to open their doors.

“People keep asking me if i’m afraid. Absolutely. But I’m more afraid that my kids aren’t going to have rights,” Trumbetti said.

He added the gym is operating at 20% capacity, and ownership is asking members to wear masks, in addition to taking people’s temperatures.

Gov. Phil Murphy has said it’s still not safe for gyms to operate.

In addition to the demonstrations in Bellmawr, a gym in the Somerset County town of Hillsborough defied the governor’s executive order on Monday.

Protesters gathered outside Newell Strength to show support for owner Kyle Newell.

CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge reported that people were working out inside the gym, some without masks. Newell assured CBS2 the business was sanitizing and operating at a limited capacity.

Newell said he had no problem being fined or even arrested in order to exercise his rights.

“This is our sole source of income. I spent 20 years building this business and I’m not just gonna let it fade away,” Newell said.