NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The Metropolitan Museum of Art plans to reopen its doors by the end of summer.
In a statement, the Met says it anticipates opening to the public in mid-August, or a few weeks later, in keeping with phased reopening guidelines.
The museum’s operating hours may initially be reduced, and tours, talks, concerts and events will be suspended through the end of the year.
The Met plans to resume all events in 2021, including a belated celebration of its 150th anniversary.
“The Met has endured much in its 150 years, and today continues as a beacon of hope for the future. This museum is also a profound reminder of the strength of the human spirit and the power of art to offer comfort, inspiration, and community. As we endure these challenging and uncertain times, we are encouraged by looking forward to the day when we can once again welcome all to enjoy The Met’s collection and exhibitions,” said Daniel Weiss, the museum’s president.
