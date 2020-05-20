



New York City health officials are urging parents to keep up with their children’s vaccinations, even during the coronavirus shutdown.

Mayor Bill de Blasio reported a 63% decrease in the number of vaccines administered between March 23 and May 9, compared to that time last year.

“The vaccination rate in this city has been falling during this crisis. The sheer magnitude of it has become clear to us in the last few days,” he said Wednesday.

De Blasio said there was a 42% decrease for children 2 and younger and 91% drop for kids over 2.

“The reasons are obvious. Doctors’ offices have been closed in so many cases, families are staying home, we’ve had to focus on the most urgent needs in health care throughout,” he said. “It makes sense that even parents, grandparents, other guardians, family members who wanted to get a child vaccinated might not have known where to turn or might have been hesitant to go out and get it done, given everything else going on.”

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

The mayor specifically mentioned the pneumonia vaccine, warning that children with compromised respiratory systems are more vulnerable to COVID-19 and MIS-C, a rare illness that experts believe is tied to the virus.

“We never want to see a child get pneumonia any year, but if that were to happen this year it comes with greater dangers. A child who gets one of these diseases is likely to need to be hospitalized and they’re likely to more susceptible to contracting COVID,” he said. “We know that anybody with a preexisting condition can be more vulnerable to COVID. So having pneumonia or a respiratory disease makes that child both more susceptible of contracting COVID and more vulnerable to the effect of COVID.”

CORONAVIRUS: NY Health Dept. | NY Call 1-(888)-364-3065 | NYC Health Dept. | NYC Call 311, Text COVID to 692692 | NJ COVID-19 Info Hub | NJ Call 1-(800)-222-1222 or 211, Text NJCOVID to 898211 | CT Health Dept. | CT Call 211 | Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

De Blasio said free vaccinations are available at 1,000 facilities citywide, including 70 NYC Health+Hospitals clinics. Parents can call 844-NYC-4NYC to make an appointment.

“Getting your child vaccinated is essential work. Getting your child vaccinated is a reason to leave your home,” the mayor added.