FLOWER HILL, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Police are searching for a man they say tried to lure an 11-year-old girl on Long Island.
Nassau County police said the girl was walking with a friend around 2:45 p.m. last Friday near Dogwood Lane and Manhasset Woods Road in Flower Hill.
That’s when a man driving a black BMW stopped in the middle of the road, rolled down his window and told her to get in the car.
Police said the girl screamed “no” and ran the other way.
The suspect is described as Middle Eastern with an olive skin tone, short black hair, stubbly beard, brown eyes with dark circles underneath, heavy build and wearing a black colored T-shirt.
Anyone with information about this or a similar incident should call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.