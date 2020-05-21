



– So now we’re coming up on the traditional start of the summer season, Memorial Day , and I don’t have to tell you that this is going to be a very different and even odd holiday weekend.

Who thought we’d be wearing masks and putting our blankets at least 6 feet apart at the beach?

While you’re focused on coronavirus mitigation, here are a few things to remember to stay safe this weekend and beyond.

First, of course, is sunscreen. We’ve all been quarantined indoors for the past few months so most of us are even paler than usual. That means we’re more susceptible to sunburn, so use at least SPF 15 sunscreen. Slather it on early and often, especially if you’ve been sweating a lot or been in the water.

CORONAVIRUS: NY Health Dept. | NY Call 1-(888)-364-3065 | NYC Health Dept. | NYC Call 311, Text COVID to 692692 | NJ COVID-19 Info Hub | NJ Call 1-(800)-222-1222 or 211, Text NJCOVID to 898211 | CT Health Dept. | CT Call 211 | Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Speaking of water, a lot of people have been asking about pool and seawater. The chlorine in a properly treated pool will kill the coronavirus. However, there aren’t any good studies on what saltwater at the beach does to the virus.

It would take an awful lot of coronavirus in the ocean to be dangerous, so it’s a very low probability way to get COVID-19.

While it may not be hot this weekend, it is still easy to get dehydrated being active outdoors, so be sure to stay hydrated with plenty of water.

The best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 at the beach, pool or park is the same thing you should do indoors: practice social distancing and wear a mask.

I know, who wants that, don’t blame me, I’m just the messenger.

For the top questions people have been asking about the coronavirus, visit cbsnewyork.com/max, and go to facebook.com/cbsnewyork to submit your question.