



As parts of New York State begin to reopen, houses of worship remain closed.

But starting today, restrictions are beginning to ease and they can at least open their doors to some people.

Timothy Cardinal Dolan is scheduled to make a major announcement Thursday, regarding preparations for the reopening of 288 churches, upon the approval by health and state officials.

“We’re working with religious institutions. Right now, they can have up to 10 people with strict social distancing guidelines at religious gatherings,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday.

The governor said he’d like to see if religious institutions can get creative.

“We’ve asked them to consider drive-in and parking lot services for religious ceremonies,” he said.

Cuomo said he’s working with an interfaith advisory council made up of representatives of all different religious communities across the state. He said he understands people want to get back to places of worship, but they have to be smart about reopening.

“I think even at this time of stress and when people are so anxious and so confused, I think those religious ceremonies can be very comforting,” he said. “But we need to find out how to do it and do it safely.”

Across the river in New Jersey, the Archdiocese of Newark opened to private prayer over the weekend. For now, there are no masses and schedules vary from church to church.

“It’s important that we move forward,” said Rev. John Paladino. “But at the same time acknowledging that our faith in God is important and that we need to come to Him in times of turmoil, trial and tribulation.”

The governor reiterated the important of wearing a mask during services, saying it’s required if people want to participate.