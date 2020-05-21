Coronavirus UpdateHealth Officials Warn NYC Parents About Drop In Childhood Vaccinations During Coronavirus Shutdown
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:CBS2 weather, New York weather


Today’s another great looking day with mostly sunny skies expected. High temperatures will be similar to yesterday in the mid 60s.

(Credit: CBS2)

Tonight won’t be quite as chilly with a little extra cloud cover overnight. Temps will dip into the low and mid 50s by daybreak.

(Credit: CBS2)

Tomorrow we’ll see partly sunny to cloudy skies as our next system approaches. There’s even a slight chance of showers into the afternoon; showers are likely into the late afternoon and evening.

(Credit: CBS2)

As for Saturday, showers will linger around the area. Highs that day will be around 70.

Comments

Leave a Reply