Today’s another great looking day with mostly sunny skies expected. High temperatures will be similar to yesterday in the mid 60s.
Tonight won’t be quite as chilly with a little extra cloud cover overnight. Temps will dip into the low and mid 50s by daybreak.
Tomorrow we’ll see partly sunny to cloudy skies as our next system approaches. There’s even a slight chance of showers into the afternoon; showers are likely into the late afternoon and evening.
As for Saturday, showers will linger around the area. Highs that day will be around 70.