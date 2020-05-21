OYSTER BAY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – An NYPD officer has been arrested and charged with murder in the shooting death of his childhood friend, Attorney General Letitia James announced Thursday.
Errick Allen, 26, of North Massapequa, faces second degree murder charges in the shooting death of Christopher Curro, 25, of West Babylon.
“We trust our police officers to protect the safety of New Yorkers, but instead, this individual allegedly betrayed that duty to end another man’s life,” James said. “My office is committed to ensuring justice is served and that no individual is above the law.”
Allen, who is assigned to the 109th Precinct in Queens, was off duty when the shooting took place.
“They grew up together. They were best friends, literally best friends,” the victim’s stepmother said.
Sources said a fight broke out between the childhood friends on the night of May 13 on a wooded path just steps from the intersection of Langdon Road and Cornell Place in South Farmingdale.