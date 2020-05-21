NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD wants your help identifying the suspect who attacked a woman in East Harlem.
The disturbing incident was caught on surveillance video.
It happened Monday at around 11:30 p.m. at 111th Street and Second Avenue.
🚨WANTED for FELONY ASSAULT: On 5/18 at 11:30PM on a 64 y/o female victim in the @NYPD23Pct #ElBarrio. Recognize him? Contact us: #800577TIPS or https://t.co/MoYB90aDa9. It’s anonymous and you may receive a 💰REWARD! pic.twitter.com/TCJBaikPL3
— NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) May 21, 2020
Surveillance video shows the suspect walk up behind the woman and put her into a chokehold. He then pulled her to the ground and exposed himself.
He took off on a Citi Bike, police said.
The woman was taken to the hospital.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.