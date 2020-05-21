Coronavirus UpdateNew York State Begins Easing Restrictions For Houses Of Worship As Gradual Reopening Continues
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Chokehold, east harlem, Local TV, New York


NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD wants your help identifying the suspect who attacked a woman in East Harlem.

The disturbing incident was caught on surveillance video.

It happened Monday at around 11:30 p.m. at 111th Street and Second Avenue.

Surveillance video shows the suspect walk up behind the woman and put her into a chokehold. He then pulled her to the ground and exposed himself.

He took off on a Citi Bike, police said.

The woman was taken to the hospital.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

Comments

Leave a Reply