



— From the beach to the boardwalk, it is clear the Memorial Day weekend is going to be different in Jersey Shore communities.

CBS2’s Cory James checked out the scene in Seaside Heights on Friday afternoon.

“Right now, it should be completely packed and it’s not,” said Nicole Helmlinger of Toms River.

“Seeing the rides shut down, yeah, it’s kind of a bummer,” added local resident Tyree Turner.

MORE: Gov. Murphy Increases Number Of People For Outdoor Gatherings New Jersey To 25

Kenny Macchiaverna said he feels the same way. He usually gets thousands of customers at his Jersey Shore restaurant Playa Bowls during the holiday weekend, but this year he is is anticipating a 75% drop in business due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I’m not going to lie. I don’t feel great about this weekend. As of now, we have a real three months to make money and if you don’t get it, you’re beat,” Macchiaverna said.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

The pulse was the same over in Asbury Park.

“Usually Asbury Park is hustle and bustle,” said Jeanne Dunne of Sea Girt.

“It’s weird. It’s depressing, because it’s like my first summer being 21,” added Mackenzie Dunne of Tucson, Ariz.

But it was worse at Jenkinson’s Boardwalk in Point Pleasant Beach. The major spot remained completely closed because there are not enough seasonal officers to patrol the area. That lack of security is impacting people like Mark Malland, who makes a good portion of his money running the games.

“It’s hard to put into just one word. I lived through Sandy, I’ve lived 9/11, I’ve lived through many, many, many nor’easters. I’ve never encountered anything like this,” Malland said.

MORE: NJ Beaches, Boardwalks Start Opening After Receiving OK From Gov. Murphy

Pat Callahan, the head of the New Jersey State Police, said he hopes to change that in the coming weeks.

“We’re working with the Police Training Commission on making sure we have enough special officers. That’s starting to shake loose right now, in addition to our own state police class,” Callahan said.

CORONAVIRUS: NY Health Dept. | NY Call 1-(888)-364-3065 | NYC Health Dept. | NYC Call 311, Text COVID to 692692 | NJ COVID-19 Info Hub | NJ Call 1-(800)-222-1222 or 211, Text NJCOVID to 898211 | CT Health Dept. | CT Call 211 | Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

For now, expect to see deputies and police working together in places like Seaside Heights. If you don’t see them, you’ll spot posted signs and stickers on the ground reminding you to stay six feet apart.

And while this new normal is hitting some people hard, others are doing their best to stay optimistic.

“It is what it is. Just to get out here and see the view is cool,” one person said.

“If it ain’t back yet, it’ll be back,” another said.