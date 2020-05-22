



Long Island could see its economy start reopening as early as next week from the 10-week shutdown if it can get tracing numbers up and deaths down soon.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo made the assessment about Nassau and Suffolk counties, as well as the Mid-Hudson region, during his Friday COVID-19 briefing.

“Both regions could reopen this week. In anticipation of that, we’re going to allow construction staging — Phase 1 construction begins,” the governor said. “Before you can begin construction, you have to have stage, the construction and materials have to be on-site, and safety precautions have to be on site. So we’re going to allow that construction staging.”

Contact tracers identify infected individuals based on test results, obtained by city and state health departments. Then they contact people — initially by phone, in most cases — who have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Cuomo has a set a list of criteria each region of the state must meet before being allowed to non-essential businesses that were ordered closed back on March 20 as the cases and deaths from COVID-19 began to soar.

The first businesses to be allowed to reopen will be those reviewed as most essential, with the lowest risk. Phase 1 includes construction, manufacturing and wholesale supply chain businesses, along with select retail stores with curbside pickup.

Phase 2 includes professional services, finance and insurance, retail administrative support, real estate/rental leasing. Phase 3 covers restaurants, food services, hotels and other accommodations. Phase 4 is for arts, entertainment venues, recreation facilities and education.

Restaurant owners and downtowns on Long Island are eager to find any way to resume more business, and many are already planning their return know though life after lockdown may be weeks or months away.

Cuomo also noted federal assistance to local small businesses has been cut short as funds to help them ran out.

“Small businesses are taking a real beating in this situation,” said Cuomo on Friday. “They are 90% of New York’s businesses, and they’re facing the toughest challenges. The economic projections vis-à-vis small business are actually frightening.”

The governor said more than 100,000 small businesses have shut permanently since the pandemic hit.

“Many small businesses just don’t have the staying power to continue to pay all the fixed costs when they have no income whatsoever,” he said. “Minority-owned businesses face a far greater risk, and have received less in federal relief.”

Cuomo announced his administration would be starting its own Small Business Relief Program working with private banks, making more than $100 million available through loans to small businesses – especially those that qualify as Minority and Women-Owned Business Enterprises.