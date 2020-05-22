NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — This holiday weekend falls in the middle of a pandemic, but that didn’t stop shoppers from stocking up at local stores while social distancing.

For many the unofficial start to summer will still include traditional trimmings, reports CBS2’s Tara Jakeway.

“We got some chicken burgers, some cheddar poppers, all sorts of good stuff,” said shopper Jesse Waters of Eastchester.

The familiar favorites are bringing comfort in uncertain times.

“I got lobster tails and filet mignon,” said Jimmy Mouro of Harrison. “Barbecue, have something to drink, chill out.”

People packed Stew’s on Friday, with a socially-distanced line wrapped around the outside as people prepare to spend the weekend inside.

For many, a staycation will be a change of pace for families like the Waters whose home has become a no-fun zone.

When CBS2 asked New Yorkers what they’re looking forward to the most this Memorial Day, the answer was overwhelmingly family – whether it be in person or virtually.

“It’s a little crazy, we have three kids, both my wife and I are teachers so we’re doing a lot of work,” said Waters.

Son Declan has picked up important safety tips.

“If you don’t have a mask on then you could get sick and then you can’t celebrate,” said Declan.

Rita Barronhito of Elmsford says she’s still traveling to celebrate, but gloves and masks will be packed and her lake house will not be.

“There is a difference, we only have our family, which is five people,” she said. “We don’t have anyone else.”

“Usually I imagine Memorial Day going out to the beach and renting a house with my friends, but now it’s ‘let’s all stay in our apartments and meet up in a park,'” said Greg Cohen of the West Village.

Greg Cohen among the many not leaving the city.

“We’re staying here and making the most of the park, getting to the park a little bit earlier probably,” said Alice on the Upper West Side.

The Kess family is usually in the Hamptons today, but like many, their three-day weekend has changed.

“It’s weird, usually I would be really excited to not have school on Monday and this time we’re not in school anyway,” said Julia Kess.