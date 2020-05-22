Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – One of the city’s most iconic buildings is getting an observation deck for the first time in 75 years.
Renderings show a preview of the overhauled deck, on the 61-st floor of the Chrysler Building.
Developers say plans draw inspiration from the building’s once-famous Prohibition-era speakeasy and will offer sweeping views of the entire city.
The Chrysler Building hasn’t had a public observation deck since the last one closed in 1945
There is no word yet on when the new deck is set to open.