NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – One of the city’s most iconic buildings is getting an observation deck for the first time in 75 years.

Renderings show a preview of the overhauled deck, on the 61-st floor of the Chrysler Building.

Developers say plans draw inspiration from the building’s once-famous Prohibition-era speakeasy and will offer sweeping views of the entire city.

The Chrysler Building hasn’t had a public observation deck since the last one closed in 1945

There is no word yet on when the new deck is set to open.

