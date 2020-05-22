Comments
OLD WESTBURY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — There’s an update on the student on Long Island who had nowhere to go when his university told him to leave campus.
Student government president Kalief Metellus was staying at a dorm at SUNY Old Westbury for summer classes, but last week, the school said housing won’t be offered and he was told to vacate.
The school had said only two students applied for summer housing.
The university said Friday it continued to house Metellus while it helped him find other accommodations.
He’s chosen to stay at a hotel. He says the SUNY system administration is helping him with food and board expenses.