Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The TSA is making national changes in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
TSA officers will now look without touching when it comes to passengers’ boarding passes.
When a bag does not pass X-ray screening, passengers may have to unpack it themselves and send it through the machine again to prevent an officer from having to search it by hand.
The agency is encouraging travelers to put small items like wallets and phones in carry-on bags before walking through scanners to cut down on items placed in X-ray bins.