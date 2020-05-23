NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to find a man accused of stealing another man’s chain at a Bronx subway station.
The incident happened on May 16 around 7:35 a.m.
According to police, a 35-year-old man was walking up the stairs to the elevated Manhattan-bound Morrison Avenue-Soundview station when someone approached him from behind and grabbed his neck chain.
The suspect and the victim both fell down several stairs before the suspect managed to get the chain off the victim.
Police say the man ran to Morrison Avenue and got into the back of a gray Nissan that then took off.
The victim’s chain was worth $3,400.
