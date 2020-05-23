NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two men are wanted in connection to a burglary at a Bronx community center.
It happened on May 11 around 6 a.m. at a community center on Fulton Avenue in the Morrisania neighborhood.
Police say the two men forced their way into the building through side door.
🚨WANTED🚨 for A Burglary inside 1117 Fulton Ave. #Bronx @NYPD42Pct on 5/11/20 @ 6:00 AM 💰Reward up to $2500👓Seen them? Know who they are?☎️Call 1-800-577-TIPS or DM us!📞Calls are CONFIDENTIAL! pic.twitter.com/yUslufcS42
— NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) May 23, 2020
The men are accused of stealing nine laptops, four iPhones and cleaning supplies.
Surveillance video shows the two suspects inside the building.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.