NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Sunday’s front page of The New York Times will be an emotional reminder of where we are in the coronavirus pandemic.
The paper will list the names of 1,000 people around the country who have died of the virus.
That number represents just 1% of the U.S. deaths as we approach 100,000 deaths in a matter of days.
The front page of The New York Times for May 24, 2020 pic.twitter.com/Mp4figjnQe
— The New York Times (@nytimes) May 23, 2020
Along with the names, there will be a brief description of the victim taken from their obituary.
A sub-headline will read, “They were not simply names on a list — they were us.”