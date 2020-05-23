Comments
By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
It was a damp and cool start to the weekend with some rumbles and downpours and highs in the mid 60s for the most part. Skies will remain generally cloudy overnight with rain tapering off early, but some patchy fog/drizzle can’t be ruled out. It’ll be on the crisp side with temps bottoming out around 50.
Tomorrow will be on the cool side again, but the good news is that we shouldn’t be dealing with any rain showers. In fact, we might get some clearing by late in the day, but spots south of NYC should stay cloudy all day.
Memorial Day is expected to be a very nice day and the warmest of the holiday weekend, as temps will reach the lower 70s under a mix of sun & clouds. Have a great night!