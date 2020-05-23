NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Brooklyn man has been arrested in connection to a rape investigation in East Harlem.
Police say 38-year-old Frankie Harris is accused of putting a 64-year-old woman in a chokehold until she was unconscious, then raping her.
Great investigative work done by 23 Squad, Manhattan North Homicide, and Manhattan Special Victims for apprehending and arresting Frankie Harris. Harris has been charged with Attempted Murder and Rape for the vicious attack and sexual assault on a 64-year-old woman in #eastharlem pic.twitter.com/cvEVNsyLjl
— Chief Rodney Harrison (@NYPDDetectives) May 24, 2020
The alleged attack happened around 11:30 p.m. Monday on East 111th Street and Second Avenue.
The victim was found by neighbors and taken to a local hospital, where she was placed in a medically induced coma.
Harris has been charged with attempted murder, rape, strangulation and sex abuse.