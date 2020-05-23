WEEKEND FORECASTBeaches Are Mostly Open For Memorial Day, But How Will The Weather Be? Check The Full Forecast
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:east harlem, Local TV, New York, NYPD, Rape


NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Brooklyn man has been arrested in connection to a rape investigation in East Harlem.

Police say 38-year-old Frankie Harris is accused of putting a 64-year-old woman in a chokehold until she was unconscious, then raping her.

The alleged attack happened around 11:30 p.m. Monday on East 111th Street and Second Avenue.

The victim was found by neighbors and taken to a local hospital, where she was placed in a medically induced coma.

Harris has been charged with attempted murder, rape, strangulation and sex abuse.

Comments

Leave a Reply