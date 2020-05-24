NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – One New York City’s most honored traditions this time of year – Fleet Week – is now underway.
This year, the celebration is a bit different.
The Navy took its traditional parade of ships virtual, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, to make sure that bond between the Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard stays strong.
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC
- Resources, Hotlines, Unemployment & Covering Bills
- Remote Learning Tools For Parents Teaching At Home
- Ask Dr. Max Your Health Questions
- How Make Your Own DIY Face Mask
- How To Safely Remove Disposable Gloves
- Tips For Parents To Help Kids Cope
- Chopper 2 Over Empty NYC Streets, Landmarks
- Complete Coronavirus Coverage
They’re also encouraging people to share their favorite fleet week moment from years past.
“Last year, I got to ride on the John J. Harvey – the vintage fire boat, and we were in the middle of the parade of ships,” Kevin Fitzpatrick said in a video he submitted. “It was really memorable. I’ll never forget it. ”
All week long, you can take virtual tours of Navy ships, including an up-close look at military aircraft.
To attend virtual fleet week, CLICK HERE.
CORONAVIRUS: NY Health Dept. | NY Call 1-(888)-364-3065 | NYC Health Dept. | NYC Call 311, Text COVID to 692692 | NJ COVID-19 Info Hub | NJ Call 1-(800)-222-1222 or 211, Text NJCOVID to 898211 | CT Health Dept. | CT Call 211 | Centers for Disease Control and Prevention