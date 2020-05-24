



Mayor Bill de Blasio has expressed concern about commuters gathering on subways and buses to get to the beaches if they were reopened. He also pointed to beaches typically being packed when they’re open in the city. Both of those factors have influenced his decision to keep them closed, for now.

Area residents have been allowed to go for walks on the beach, but any kind of gathering, or sports, or swimming is not permitted.

De Blasio has said he hopes to be able to reopen beaches, but the city isn’t there yet.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

The New York City Council Saturday released a series of recommendations and guidelines for the safe reopening of beaches.

“Access to city beaches isn’t just a summer fun issue. It is an equity issue and a public health issue. All New Yorkers, not just those wealthy enough to travel out of the city, deserve access to the beach this summer,” said City Council Speaker Corey Johnson. “It’s going to take hard work and thoughtful planning, but we need to find a way to allow people to cool off at city beaches and to get to and from waterfront destinations safely.”

Among the recommendations the City Council released:

Reducing capacity by marking off safe, socially distant locations on the beach, using ropes to designate places for walking and flags to indicate safe, socially distant place for people and small groups

Restaurants on or adjacent to beaches should be allowed to reopen

Bathrooms should be open, as they are in New York City parks

Masks should be required on boardwalks or whenever people are moving on the beach, except to get to and from the water. Free masks should be given away

Lifeguards should be equipped with PPE

Use “social distancing ambassadors” and signs to remind New Yorkers about social distancing and mask requirements

Increase garbage cans for masks, gloves and PPE so it doesn’t pollute the beach

To address the mayor’s concerns about crowds on mass transit flocking to the beaches, the City Council also suggests implementing new bus lanes for high-traffic bus routes, increasing the amount of bike racks at beach entrances, and deploying “pop up” protected bike lanes – or bike-only streets – to help ease access to the beach.

The City Council also calls for “non-beach alternatives” for neighborhoods who aren’t near the beach, with misting machines and open streets to help make up the difference.

“New York City needs to open its beaches in a safe manner. It is critical for our physical and mental well-being. Our multi-faceted plan proposes the necessary steps for us to safely open beaches and practice social distancing to protect beachgoers,” said council member Donovan Richards.

“After months of difficult confinement and having shown they can do their part to stop the spread of COVID-19, New Yorkers absolutely need and deserve an opportunity to safely access city beaches this summer,” said council member Steven Matteo . “Our neighboring states and counties are planning to make this happen for their residents – we can, and we should do the same for ours.”

“It is important that the city takes measures to make our beaches a safe and socially distant experience for New Yorkers. We’ve already seen it in recent weeks – as the weather gets warmer, residents WILL go outside. I was glad to work closely with Speaker Johnson and my colleagues to develop a plan that will ensure that when people are visiting our public beaches, they are still adhering to health guidelines,” said council member Chaim Deutsch.