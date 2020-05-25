Comments
By Mark McIntyre
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Good Monday morning and happy Memorial Day!
Despite a dreary and cool start to the holiday, we’ll be sitting pretty this afternoon. Skies will clear through the day and temperatures will reach the lower 70s away from the coasts.
Tuesday will be mostly sunny and even warmer as temperatures will reach the upper 70s, with even some lower 80s inland.
The rest of the week will feature more sunshine and warmth, with temps reaching the upper 70s and low 80s, and will stay mainly dry until a threat of thunderstorms on Friday.