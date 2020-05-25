



Gov. Andrew Cuomo started his daily coronavirus briefing with a moment of silence for all who’ve fallen and are being honored on Memorial Day.

Cuomo held his briefing at the USS Intrepid, which is holding its annual Memorial Day ceremony there today, but this time virtually.

He said the state and local governments will pay death benefits for essential government employees who died during the coronavirus pandemic. He called on the federal government to pay hazard pay for COVID-19 essential workers.

“Today we’re saying we honor that service and we’re going to make sure that every government in the state of New York provides death benefits to those public heroes who died of COVID-19 during this emergency,” he said. “They showed up because I asked them to show up. They showed up because I required them to show up. There’s not a transit worker who drove a bus or conducted a train or a nurse who who didn’t walk into an emergency room who wasn’t scared to death. I mean, they knew what we were talking about.”

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

The governor said that though hospitalizations, intubations and other metrics are down, there were still an additional 96 coronavirus-related deaths.

Cuomo said Staten Island can’t reopen on its own despite nearing the metrics to do so. Cuomo said it’s part of New York City and can’t begin to reopen in isolation.

Cuomo again reiterated the importance of people to wear masks in public. He said that masks work and are helping to keep to coronavirus numbers low.

CORONAVIRUS: NY Health Dept. | NY Call 1-(888)-364-3065 | NYC Health Dept. | NYC Call 311, Text COVID to 692692 | NJ COVID-19 Info Hub | NJ Call 1-(800)-222-1222 or 211, Text NJCOVID to 898211 | CT Health Dept. | CT Call 211 | Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

The governor said his order preventing evictions for nonpayment of rent are based on financial hardship, and are not intended to empower people who can afford it to not pay and take advantage of the situation.

“You should not be evicted because you can’t pay the rent,” Cuomo said. “That doesn’t mean if you can pay the rent, just don’t pay the rent. You know, it’s not a free pass.

“It can’t just be that you’re rich and you don’t want to pay and you want to stiff the landlord. That’s not what this is about,” he added.