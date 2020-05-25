NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A Queens-based company is recalling its Radhuni Curry Powder, because it may be contaminated with salmonella.
The curry powder was sold at stores in Jamaica and Jackson Heights, Queens, and in the Bronx as well. It was distributed to stores between April 17 and 21 and removed from stores on May 14.
The powder was sold in 400g clear plastic bottles with an expiration date of 01/02/2022.
No illnesses have been reported, but salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.
Healthy people infected with salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare cases, infection can result in more severe illnesses, such as arterial infections, endocarditis and arthritis.
Anyone who purchased the Radhuni Curry Powder is urged to return it to the store for a full refund.
Consumers with questions may contact the company at 718.391.0992 from Monday – Friday between the hours of 9am and 5pm EST.
Click here for more information from the Food and Drug Administration.