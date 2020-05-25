Construction of the Hugh L. Carey tunnel – originally named the Brooklyn Battery tunnel – began in 1940, after a plan by Robert Moses to connect Manhattan and Brooklyn with a bridge from Battery Park was successfully opposed by then-first lady Eleanor Roosevelt, among others. Roosevelt was opposed to the bridge because it would have caused the demolition of battery park and blocked views of the skyline of Lower Manhattan.

Construction was completed in 1950, and the May 25th ribbon cutting was marked with ticker tape. At the time, the one-way toll was 35 cents.

The tunnel was designed by Ole Singstad and at 1.7 miles is the longest continuous underwater vehicular tunnel in North America.

Hugh L. Carey Brooklyn Battery Tunnel Turns 70 (credit: MTA Bridges and Tunnels Special Archive)

It was renamed in 2012 after former Gov. Hugh L. Carey, who served from 1975-1982.