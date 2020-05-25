



“I want to thank ll of the doctors and hospital staff for taking care of my father during his stay, as well as everyone who reached out with thoughts and prayers since his diagnosis. My father is now home and getting better,” Patrick Ewing, Jr. wrote. “We’ll continue to watch his symptoms and follow the CDC guidelines. I hope everyone continues to stay safe and protect yourselves and your loved ones.”

The Knicks legend shared his diagnosis on Twitter on Friday, saying he wanted to emphasize that the virus can affect anyone.

“This virus is serious and should not be taken lightly. I want to encourage everyone to stay safe and take care of yourselves and your loved ones,” he said.

I want to share that I have tested positive for COVID-19. This virus is serious and should not be taken lightly. I want to encourage everyone to stay safe and take care of yourselves and your loved ones. pic.twitter.com/a2fMuhIZyG — Patrick Ewing (@CoachEwing33) May 22, 2020

The news comes less than a week after NBA great Charles Barkley had a coronavirus scare of his own during which he relied on Ewing for support.

Ewing played 15 seasons with the New York Knicks, from 1985 to 2000, and he was named to seven All-NBA teams during his playing career in addition to two appearances on the United States men’s Olympic basketball teams in 1984 and 1992.

In the early 1980s while in college he played center for Georgetown for four years, and he returned to his alma mater 32 years later to become the program’s head coach in 2017.

