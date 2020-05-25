



— The slow move towards some semblance of normal is inching closer to the city and suburbs.

Nassau and Suffolk counties can expect Phase One reopenings on Wednesday. Westchester, Rockland and other mid-Hudson counties reach that milestone on Tuesday.

A small crowd took note of the signs of life inside a Yonkers shoe store, reported CBS2’s Tony Aiello.

“We gotta have businesses open up! Start over,” said Jahmar Simmons.

Workers moved displays closer to the window, so curbside shoppers can point to the pair they want.

The non-essential retailer is preparing to open for curbside delivery, as allowed under the Phase 1 reopening of the mid-Hudson region.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

“We just glad to have some business hopefully tomorrow. Hopefully make up some of the losses we took. But I’m not 100% sure how it’s gonna be,” said co-owner Adam Sanford.

It’s a step forward for merchants closed by order of the governor 65 days ago.

Some retailers got around restrictions by getting creative with what they stock, Aiello reported.

One kids clothing store added face masks to the inventory and stayed open by selling “essential protective gear.”

The Getty Square Business District has many variety stores that stayed open.

The mayor says as much as anything, Phase 1 signals there is light at the end of the tunnel.

“I think people need that psychological boost. I think people need to see that we’re going in a better direction,” said Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano.

Phase 1 means non-essential construction projects can resume. The Westchester County executive says that will be a boost to employment.

“That’s going to get back onto the payroll the electricians and carpenters and the developers who were developing primarily residential housing in the county that was booming prior to the pandemic hitting,” said County Executive George Latimer.

There was a big crowd at a Memorial Day food giveaway – one sign of the shutdown’s massive economic consequences.

Even as Phase One arrives, a huge number of businesses won’t survive to see Phases 2, 3 and 4.