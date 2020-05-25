By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
As expected it was a bit milder today here in NYC, and even warmer north and west where more sunshine was had. Temperatures will stay mild this evening as clouds increase, and there is yet again the chance for patchy fog and drizzle overnight, especially along the coast.
Tomorrow will be similar with a gray start and more sunshine by the afternoon. Temps will reach the mid 70s here in NYC, and possibly the mid 80s in the Lower Hudson Valley. Folks along the coast look like they’ll be stuck in the 60s under cloudy and foggy conditions.
The rest of the week features even more warmth in the upper 70s and lower 80s, with showers and thunderstorms returning to the forecast late Thursday night and moreso on Friday.