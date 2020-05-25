Comments
Matt DeLucia
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
We’re looking at a good amount of clouds on this Memorial Day, but skies will brighten a bit heading through the afternoon. Inland locations will see the most sunshine, while clouds hang on longest near the coast. Its a warmer day with temps reaching the low 70s.
Low clouds and some patchy fog return once again tonight, but its relatively mild with temps in the upper 50s to around 60 by sunrise. Some spotty drizzle can’t be ruled out for coastal locations, but most places are dry.
For Tuesday, the morning starts off cloudy once again with more sunshine into the afternoon. We’re even warmer with highs in the mid to upper 70s. By Wednesday, temps are nearing the 80 degree mark.