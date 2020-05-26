By Mark McIntyre
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — After a mild Memorial Day, some areas are dealing with fog Tuesday morning.
However, sun will prevail for most by the afternoon, especially inland, and temperatures will soar. Highs are expected to reach the upper 70s in New York City, and into the mid-80s north and west.
The pattern will repeat Tuesday night and then on Wednesday, as you should expect a foggy morning and bright afternoon. It’ll be a bit warmer, with temps around 80. It will be cooler on the coast and warmer inland.
Things start to change Thursday as a cold front nears, and we’ll have a risk of showers during the late-night hours.
The front will move through on Friday, when we can expect a good risk of showers and thunderstorms, some of which could be strong or even severe.