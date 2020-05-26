CLARKSTOWN, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Police are investigating a double homicide in Rockland County.
Authorities say two women, ages 27 and 63, were shot to death inside their Clarkstown home.
Police discovered their bodies shortly after 7 a.m. Tuesday inside a cottage off Lake Road in the Valley Cottage neighborhood.
Investigators say they are talking to a person of interest and believe this was an isolated crime and the public is not in any immediate danger.
UPDATE: Double homicide in #RocklandCounty – women ages 27 and 63 shot dead on property of Tolstoy Foundation in Valley Cottage. Infant found uninjured inside rental cottage. @clarkstownpd speaking with person of interest.
— Tony Aiello (@AielloTV) May 26, 2020
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Clarkstown Detective Bureau at (845)639-5800.
Police are expected to provide more information during a press conference Tuesday afternoon.