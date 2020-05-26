Coronavirus UpdateNew Jersey To Allow Outdoor Graduation Ceremonies Starting July 6, Gov. Murphy Says
CLARKSTOWN, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Police are investigating a double homicide in Rockland County.

Authorities say two women, ages 27 and 63, were shot to death inside their Clarkstown home.

Police discovered their bodies shortly after 7 a.m. Tuesday inside a cottage off Lake Road in the Valley Cottage neighborhood.

Investigators say they are talking to a person of interest and believe this was an isolated crime and the public is not in any immediate danger.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Clarkstown Detective Bureau at (845)639-5800.

Police are expected to provide more information during a press conference Tuesday afternoon.

