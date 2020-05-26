



— The coronavirus pandemic put a premature halt to the final season of a Long Island high school coaching legend.

Diane Chapman, also known as “Chappy,” spent the last 29 years roaming the Garden City field hockey sidelines, doubling up in girl’s lacrosse for the last 18 years.

Chappy won 10 New York state titles in lacrosse and seven more in field hockey.

First and foremost an educator, she taught valuable life skills through sports.

“You have to be dedicated, you have to work hard, you have to be determined, you have to be a good teammate. All those things, communicate, are things you need to do athletically, as well as in every aspect of your life,” she told CBS2’s Otis Livingston.

CBS2’s very own Elle McLogan played for Chappy and recalls her grace after the team lost the state championship in double overtime.

“I fell to the ground, sobbing, and I’ll never forget Chappy jogged onto the field and saying, ‘Stand up, let’s go congratulate the other team.’ She was just always an example of integrity and dignity, and the next year you know we came back and won that championship,” McLogan said.

“I never thought that would occur, but just the happiness and like I said, I have the passion for those, and to be able to share that passion with others has been so rewarding,” Chappy said.

Chappy said she already made the decision to retire from coaching when she retired from teaching, so the pandemic didn’t affect that decision.

Her only regret was that she was unable to tell her players face-to-face.