



Broadway and off-Broadway theaters may be dark, but that’s not keeping one teenager from following his dreams.

He’s showcasing his talents online and raising money for the entertainment community.

Like every theater across New York City, Stage 42 is shut down.

The off-Broadway show that’s supposed to be running there, “Trevor: The Musical,” is now on hold.

It’s devastating for one of its actors, 13-year-old Joshua Turchin.

“I love Broadway so much and just seeing the city that never sleeps finally go to sleep, it’s heartbreaking,” he told CBS2’s Andrea Grymes.

But Joshua hasn’t let a closed theater stop him.

As soon as the coronavirus lockdown started and Broadway shut down, Joshua began an online show called “The Early Night Show.”

The seriously talented Midtown teen entertains viewers, talking and performing with his Broadway friends, like Tony Award winner Laura Benanti.

“It’s really a lot of fun to do and to see all these people and to have them still perform although performing is temporarily suspended,” Joshua said.

Joshua plays 11 different instruments himself and has been performing professionally since he was 8 years old.

His show not only helps keep those skills fresh, he also uses it for a good cause. Joshua encourages viewers to donate to the nonprofit Actors Fund, which helps people in the entertainment industry who are out of work.

Joshua has a simple message for all of us living through this pandemic.

“Don’t give up hope during these times,” he said.

That’s something much easier to accomplish when put to music.

Broadway will remain dark through Sept. 6.