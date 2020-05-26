



– Pomp and Circumstance marches will be heard after all in New Jersey as the state announced Tuesday that outdoor graduation ceremonies will be allowed starting in July.

Gov. Phil Murphy announced the change in policy via Twitter on Tuesday morning, along with reopening news that professional sports teams’ training camps and “even competition” in the Garden State could resume.

“TO THE CLASS OF 2020: Beginning July 6th, schools WILL have the opportunity to hold outdoor graduation ceremonies that comply with social distancing – ensuring the health and safety of all in attendance,” he said.

TO THE CLASS OF 2020: Beginning July 6th, schools WILL have the opportunity to hold outdoor graduation ceremonies that comply with social distancing – ensuring the health and safety of all in attendance. 🎓 pic.twitter.com/MqwVtPjZh4 — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) May 26, 2020

Graduating classes that are too big to handle the whole Class of 2020 while maintaining social distance may be split up into multiple ceremonies, said Murphy during his Tuesday COVID-19 update.

“Certainly, these will be graduations unlike any others,” said Murphy. “The steps we are taking are necessary to ensure the health and safety of everyone in attendance. But we are equally as confident that no one will ever forget the way we will celebrate the class of 2020.”

Exact guidance for high schools, colleges and other institutions now able to hold graduation ceremonies was expected Wednesday from the state’s Department of Education.

The news comes just days after Murphy signed an executive order increasing the number of people allowed at outdoor gatherings from 10 to 25, but again with strict social distancing guidelines still in place.

Murphy also out a tweet announcing a relaxing of restrictions for pro sports teams.

“Professional sports teams in NJ may return to training and even competition – if their leagues choose to move in that direction. We have been in constant discussions with teams about necessary protocols to protect the health and safety of players, coaches, and personnel,” he said.

UPDATE: Professional sports teams in NJ may return to training and even competition – if their leagues choose to move in that direction. We have been in constant discussions with teams about necessary protocols to protect the health and safety of players, coaches, and personnel. pic.twitter.com/yMrCFtSyqY — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) May 26, 2020

The New Jersey order would not apply to youth leagues or other non-professional sports gatherings, said Murphy.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said Sunday that all professional sports leagues can begin in-state training camps. “I believe that sports that can come back without having people in the stadium, without having people in the arena, do it,” Cuomo said.

Last week Murphy said the new directive on outdoor gatherings would not include dining or graduations.

Just before the Memorial day weekend, Murphy said his reasons for the new rules had to do with the continued decline in key coronavirus hospitalization data. He said the number of new hospitalizations, patients in the hospital, patients in the Intensive Care Unit, and patients on ventilators due to COVID-19 have dropped “dramatically.”

The governor said New Jersey continues to be at or near the top of the list in metrics nationally, including new cases per 100,000 residents (13), patients in the hospital per 100,000 residents (38), and new deaths per 100,000 residents (1.3), but added those numbers are slowly decreasing and that the public needs to continue to behave “responsibly and deliberately.”