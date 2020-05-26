Comments
Matt DeLucia
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
After clouds and fog to start today, it’ll turn into quite a pleasant afternoon with more sunshine. Temps will range from the low 80s inland to the 60s for the beaches. The city should climb into the upper 70s… nice and warm!
It’s a repeat tonight as the low cloud deck returns off the ocean and some fog likely develops toward daybreak. Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s and low 60s.
For Wednesday, expect a similar day overall with early clouds giving way to brighter skies. Our next chance of any rain arrives late Thursday and especially through the day on Friday, with showers and thunderstorms ahead of a cold front.