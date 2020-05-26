Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A Texas doctor who came to New York City to help treat COVID-19 patients had thousands of dollars worth of valuables stolen from her Brooklyn hotel room, police say.
It happened around 9 a.m. Saturday at The Brooklyn Hotel on Atlantic Avenue.
Police said the suspect entered the room and stole $11,000 worth of jewelry and clothing.
The doctor was visiting family in at the time and returned to find her room ransacked.
Police said they’re searching for a woman in her 20s.
