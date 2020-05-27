



The negotiations between Major League Baseball and the Players Association are ongoing, but the owners reportedly introduced a new proposal for salary changes in a potential shortened season.

According to USA Today Sports insider Bob Nightengale, the proposed plan has shifted from a potential 50-50 revenue split to one that would see a “sliding scale of compensation” for players in the shortened season. The plan would see players paid a prorated percentage of their salaries, the highest paid players taking the biggest potential cuts. ESPN’s Jeff Passan laid out what the scale would look like.

Potential salary cuts in MLB plan, sources tell @JesseRogersESPN and me: Full-year Proposal $563.5K $262K

$1M $434K

$2M $736K

$5M $1.64M

$10M $2.95M

$15M $4.05M

$20M $5.15M

$25M $6.05M

$30M $6.95M

$35M $7.84M — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) May 26, 2020

The proposal would see the players on the lower end of the pay scale receive close to their full prorated salaries while the top stars could see less than half of their prorated figure.

The previous proposal of revenue sharing was immediately panned by players and seen as a “non-starter”, but this one doesn’t appear to have gone over much better. According to The Athletic’s Evan Drellich, the Players Association was “very disappointed” in the new proposal.

The MLBPA is very disappointed with MLB’s economic proposal today, source tells me and @Ken_Rosenthal, calling additional cuts proposed “massive." League offered to share more playoff revenue, but on balance, those dollars are small compared to what players give up, PA believes. — Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich) May 26, 2020

The league was hoping to get back to training by early June, with the thought of starting up the season in early-July. MLB Network’s Jon Heyman says that the soft deadline for a deal is June 1 while June 5-10 is probably the latest that a deal could get done.

No surprise, the union didn’t like MLB’s first proposal, and it’ll be a battle, with predictable hand wringing on both sides. There’s not a lot of time (June 1 is soft deadline but June 5-10 is firmer) but remember this, both sides have too much to lose to blow this up over $! — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) May 27, 2020

New York governor Andrew Cuomo gave the green light to the state’s professional teams last week to begin training and working to play games as long as there are no fans in attendance. So, the resumption of baseball lies with the league and players association coming to a deal.