Clouds/fog will burn off this morning and make way for a partly to mostly sunny day. Temperatures will return to the upper 70s.
Clouds/fog will redevelop tonight with patchy drizzle expected, but mainly overnight. It will be on the mild side with temps only dipping into the low to mid 60s.
Tomorrow’s looking like a mostly cloudy day overall with perhaps a shower here and there (20-30% chance)… better odds for shower activity as you head west. Expect temps to warm into the mid and upper 70s.
Friday will be humid and unsettled with at least a chance of showers and t’storms during the day, although depending on how quickly things progress, the best chance of any shower/t’storm activity may hold off until the evening/nighttime hours.