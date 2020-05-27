Coronavirus UpdateLong Island Small Business Owners Cannot Wait To Resume Limited Retail Wednesday
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:CBS2 Weather headlines, New York weather


Clouds/fog will burn off this morning and make way for a partly to mostly sunny day. Temperatures will return to the upper 70s.

(Credit: CBS2)

Clouds/fog will redevelop tonight with patchy drizzle expected, but mainly overnight. It will be on the mild side with temps only dipping into the low to mid 60s.

(Credit: CBS2)

Tomorrow’s looking like a mostly cloudy day overall with perhaps a shower here and there (20-30% chance)… better odds for shower activity as you head west. Expect temps to warm into the mid and upper 70s.

(Credit: CBS2)

Friday will be humid and unsettled with at least a chance of showers and t’storms during the day, although depending on how quickly things progress, the best chance of any shower/t’storm activity may hold off until the evening/nighttime hours.

Comments

Leave a Reply