NORTH PLAINFIELD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A fire destroyed a home under construction and damaged two others early this morning in North Plainfield.

Firefighters responded around 2:45 a.m. to a two-story house on Maple Avenue.

When they arrived on the scene, they found the flames had spread to two adjacent homes.

No residents were injured, but one firefighter was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

