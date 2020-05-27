Comments
WOODBRIDGE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – The New Jersey Turnpike Authority is expected to approve new toll increases for the Turnpike and Garden State Parkway Wednesday.
The proposed toll hikes would take effect Sept. 13.
They would result in an average increase by about $1.30 on the Turnpike, while cash tolls at mainline toll plazas on the Parkway would rise by 40 cents, to $1.90.
The extra revenue would be used to fund a $24 billion construction plan, which includes widening 15 sections of the Turnpike and Parkway, and installing cashless tolls.