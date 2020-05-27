Comments
PATERSON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Former New York Giants wide receiver Victor Cruz continues to give back to the community.
PATERSON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Former New York Giants wide receiver Victor Cruz continues to give back to the community.
On Tuesday, the Super Bowl champion and Paterson, New Jersey, native teamed up to provide 100 Chromebooks for Paterson public school students.
“I’ve been in these inner cities in these schools in Paterson, I know the setbacks that they face on a daily basis on a normal school day without there being a pandemic,” he said.
He also added he wants Paterson to stay on the cutting edge of technology and it’s going to take more, but 100 Chromebooks is a good start.