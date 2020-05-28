We’re expecting a mostly cloudy day with a few passing showers around the area, but mainly from the city westward. High temps will be in the low to mid 70s… slightly humid, too.
Clouds/fog will redevelop tonight along with some patchy drizzle. Temps will only dip into the mid 60s by dawn.
Tomorrow we’ll see a few showers/t’storms, but the focus will be west/northwest of the city during the day; shower/t’storm activity is more likely in and around the city late in the day and at night. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s and it will be humid again.
As for Saturday, we’re expecting mainly morning showers with a low-end (20-30%) chance of some lingering showers into the afternoon. Temperatures will be on the warm side with highs in the low 80s.