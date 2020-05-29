Another Protest Planned In NYC Over George Floyd's Death After Roughly 70 Arrested At Union Square Demonstration Protests over George Floyd's death have spread to other U.S. cities, including right here in New York. Dozens of people were arrested during demonstrations overnight.

De Blasio Defends Calling For Officers To Be Charged In George Floyd's Death Despite It Taking 5 Years For NYPD To Fire Officer Involved In Death Of Eric GarnerMayor Bill de Blasio is responding to criticism of his calling for the officer involved in the death of George Floyd to be charged after it took New York City five years to fire the officer involved in the death of Eric Garner.