Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Several members of Black Lives Matter of Greater New York are on their way to Minnesota.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Several members of Black Lives Matter of Greater New York are on their way to Minnesota.
The group departed from the South Bronx earlier Friday morning.
They plan to take part in demonstrations, calling for justice in the death of George Floyd.
“Over the last few months, Black Lives Matter has been urging our community to stand up and fight back. To defend themselves… maybe if somebody defended George Floyd, he wouldn’t be dead today,” said Hawk Newsome, chairman of Black Lives Matter of Greater New York. “So since the government has remained reluctant to come to our aid we are fighting for ourselves.”
The group is calling on governors to pass the “I Can’t Breathe” act, which would mandate the prosecution of any law enforcement officer who denies help to an injured person in their custody.